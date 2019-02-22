Council should scrap inflated executive salaries as council tax set to rise again

I see that once again the local council is pleading poverty and that council tax is set to rise again this year.

If the council is serious in its attempts to ‘balance the books’, a good item to look at would be the so-called local government ‘gold-plated’ pension schemes, which consume a huge chunk of council tax revenue and which the majority of workers do not enjoy.

Secondly, there are the inflated salaries paid to council ‘executives’.

When I worked in local government, there were no such things as council ‘executives’, just heads of departments who were paid realistic salaries.

And gold-plated pensions schemes were unheard of.

The ‘rates’ were not an excessive burden on family expenditure and were an affordable outgoing for most people.

Today, local government seems to have lost its innocence, and we are all paying the price.

I. Fox

Rope Walk, Littlehampton

