Concern over illegal fox cub hunts under cover of darkness

Most people, at 4am, are still cuddled up under the duvet, fast asleep.

But not so for a minority of people whose intention is to kill young fox cubs before they return back home to their earths.

Believe it or not, but somewhere out in the woods near where you live an entire pack of hounds and a group of huntsmen are training the young hounds on soft targets of fox cubs, and they do so under the cover of darkness either very early in the morning, before the sun comes up, or later in the evening before the sun goes down.

And, yes we do have a Hunting Act to stop foxes being killed and, yes, these people are acting unlawfully.

That is why they do it when people like yourselves are tucked up in bed with windows closed.

I urge anyone who has seen or heard the hunt out morning or evening to contact the police.

There will be no legal activity taking place because if so, why are they doing it at times like this?

Cub/autumn hunting is all about training young fox hounds on young foxes .

Mrs J. Wild

West Sussex Wildlife Protection, PO Box 3058, Littlehampton

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

Warning after cat found dead and ‘mutilated’ in Goring

Warning after snapping turtle spotted at a Sussex yacht club

Wetherspoons to ban all dogs in pubs from next week

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.