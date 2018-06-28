Broken bottles and fishing twine among rubbish cleared from Worthing beach

I just thought you would like to see the amount of rubbish my husband and I collected off Worthing beach in one hour.

If we all did a little, what a difference this would make.

We collected lots of plastic, food boxes, a tennis ball, rubber dog toy, towel, socks kids’ pants, several beer cans, broken bottles, baby wipes, a bag of cigarette tips, old lighter, lots of fishing twine, etc., etc., and must not forget the rusty garden fork minus the handle.

If irresponsible people picked up after themselves, our beaches and oceans would be beautiful.

Karen Merritt

Willow Crescent

Worthing

