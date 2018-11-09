Adur and Worthing council fortnightly bin collections are cause for concern

I read, with some concern, the article in last week’s Herald regarding Adur & Worthing councils’ proposal to scrap weekly bin collections of household waste.

From a health perspective, a weekly collection of household waste is desirable, as some of the more unpleasant items will certainly start to decay and smell if left for two weeks (especially in hot weather).

In addition, most families already fill their household waste bin within a week and would presumably need a larger bin to deal with a fortnight’s accumulation of waste (if the council wants to reduce the amount of waste it puts into landfill, it needs to accept all plastics, paper, card and metals for recycling and put pressure on retailers to make every item of packaging recyclable). Further, I (along with a great many others) pay for a weekly collection of garden waste, which is currently collected by the same vehicle which collects the household waste – I assume that if the council halves my garden waste collections it will also halve what I pay for this service?

There is one additional point and this is in regard to staffing levels – if the number of collections is halved then presumably the council will only require half the number of collection staff – which begs the question ‘does the council intend to redeploy them or are redundancies on the horizon?’.

Simon Sedgwick

Downlands Avenue, Worthing

