Access to railway would help with Shoreham congestion

Regarding the offices at Ham Road, Shoreham: we all look in horror.

Our roads are so congested. Then there is the pollution in this area.

The block with the station platforms at the back – perfect solution: talk to someone about access to the platform and concessions for the office workers. It could ease congestion on the roads and be good for workers.

Get traffic jams sorted and relieve our congestion, too.

Mrs J. Richardson

Adur Avenue, Shoreham

