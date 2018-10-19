A27 bypass for Worthing and Lancing via Steyning, Washington and Long Furlong is best option to ease traffic

I thought your readers might be interested to see the letter below which I have sent to Tim Loughton MP and copied to Peter Bottomley MP and the leaders of Worthing and Adur councils:

I share your disappointment that Adur District Council’s planning committee voted to approve the IKEA development at New Monks Farm on Wednesday, October 3.

The additional traffic that it will generate on the already congested A27 will make the existing horrendous traffic jams throughout the Lancing and Worthing areas even worse.

I wish you well with the action you’re taking to get this decision re-considered by seeking an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Local Government and ensure this decision is scrutinised more closely for its impact on the whole area.

If the plans do go ahead to start the development, as you have said, the impact on traffic flows on the A27 will “impact hugely on the heavily congested A27”.

Would you therefore re-consider your approach to a proper bypass to both Lancing and Worthing?

We have been promoting and putting forward an alternative route, using existing roads to minimise the impact on the South Downs National Park and to keep the costs low. This route would leave the A27 at the Shoreham flyover, go via the A283 past Steyning to join the A24 at the Washington roundabout, going south and then via Long Furlong to join again with the existing A27.

Peter Phillips from Highways England has estimated the cost of this bypass route at approximately £500million to £600million.

So much additional traffic on the A27 from a new IKEA, school and homes means an alternative route is needed now more than ever and should be included in Highways England’s options.

Replacing the traffic lights at Sussex Pad with an additional traffic light controlled roundabout like Grove Lodge is just madness.

The Bypass Not A27 Throughpass group and I would be happy to meet with you to discuss this route and how Adur District Planning Committee’s decision means that our proposed route is more vital than ever before.

Jack Delbridge

Bypass not A27 Throughpass Residents’ Action Group

Broadview Gardens, Worthing



