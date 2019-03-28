Young Worthing star to feature on What Would Your Kid Do? on ITV

A young star from Worthing will make her television debut taking part in What Would Your Kid Do? on ITV.

Elsa Cannon, six, will appear in the episode on Sunday, March 31. The show is hosted by comedian Jason Manford, and aims to find out how much parents know about their children.

Elsa’s parents, Emily Griffiths and Martin Cannon, took part in the show to guess what her reaction would be to a series of challenges and tasks presented in a classroom-style situation.

After applying, Elsa had to take part in a selection day in London where she was chosen for the programme based on her personality which shone through during her time filming the show, according to her mum.

Emily said: “She just loves people, I am really proud of her. As I see her every day it is easy to forget there is a spark of brilliance about her.

“When I sit down and think about how well she performed, she does have something about her, she is a little star really.”

One of the highlights for the family was meeting Jason Manford for the filming.

Emily said: “She loved every second of it, she had an absolute field day during the filming. There was no pressure on her. She threw her arms around Jason, it was a pleasure meeting him.

“If anyone is thinking of applying, then I would say absolutely do it. She had a great experience.”

The parents who are most successful with their predictions win the chance to compete for a family prize.

Emily said: “Children can be so predictably unpredictable, I won’t give too much away but she does surprise us in some situations.”

-----

