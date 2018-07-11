Young rapper hits back against online trolls

A budding rap star is fighting back against online trolls with her new song Troll Doll.

Eleven-year-old Olivia Sinclair, from Guildford Road, Littlehampton, penned the song with the help of her mum, Kylie, after having hurtful comments posted on her videos.

“Lots of people get hated on and I think we should stand up to it,” she said.

Troll Doll is Olivia’s first original composition – her other songs are covers – but she felt this was an issue that needed highlighting.

“We will definitely write some more,” she said.

“I’d like to write about another issue that people need to be aware of.”

Her mum said she was proud of Olivia and that it’s important to shine a light on bullying both online and in person.

“I’m so proud that Olivia gets to show her strength at such a young age,” she said.

“She keeps amazing me every day. She just loves singing and performing.”

More of Olivia’s songs can be found on her Facebook and Instagram pages @olivia.raps.