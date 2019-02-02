Yellow weather warning issued for Sussex

A yellow warning for ice has been issued for Sussex by the Met Office.

According to the warning, between 4pm today and 11am tomorrow, icy stretches will be the main hazard.

The Met Office said to expect 'icy stretches on many untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, particularly where snow is lying'.

There would be an 'increased likelihood of accidents and injuries due to icy surfaces', it said.

This comes after much of the county was blanketed with snow in recent days; click here to see some of our reader pictures of the wintry scenes.