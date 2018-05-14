Yapton woman found dead at campsite

Sussex Police has named the woman found dead at a campsite in Seaford over the weekend as Sarah Clayton, 21, from Yapton.

In a statement it said her family has been informed and are in contact with a police family liasion officer.

It added: “A Home Office pathologist was carrying out a post mortem examination on Monday afternooon (14 May) to establish the cause of death.”

Detective chief inspector Emma Heater, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with Sarah’s death we are still seeking witnesses or anyone with information that may assist us.

“In particular we’d like to talk to dog-walkers or other pedestrians who used a footpath through the site during the early hours of Sunday (13 May), and people who were there to attend a 50th birthday party over the weekend. They may have seen or heard something unusual or suspicious that we need to know about.”

It was confirmed yesterday that a 28-year-old from Littlehampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.