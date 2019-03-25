Yapton spring show is best in recent years

There was an excellent start to the season of friendly competition when Yapton Cottage Gardeners' Society staged its spring flower show in the Village Hall on Saturday.

The entry figure of 249 submitted by 39 exhibitors, was exceptionally high, quite the best in recent years.

Carmel Pardi with her camellias. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190143-2

David Donovan, show secretary, said: "The mild spring saw the early flowering of garden daffodils but despite this, there was a plentiful supply of a great assortment of narcissus blooms to be seen on the show bench, and these were complemented by numerous hellebore and flowering shrub entries.

"There were potted plants and vegetables in variety but with rather limited support for flower arranging. The cookery and photographic sections were well subscribed, attracting favourable comments from the judges.

"Slowly, the handicrafts are gaining support, while three children entered their group of classes for a total of seven entries."

The society welcomed 80 visitors and stalls included plant sales, baked items, preserves, crafts, tombola and the raffle.

Trophy presentations were led by vice-president Stella Whitelock.

Mr Donovan received the Harry March Cup for his points total in the horticultural classes, while Margaret Elkin, a relative newcomer to competition, took the Pratt Trophy for most points in the cookery classes.

Ten-year-old Cerys Hier retained the Junior Spring Cup thanks to her prizes in the children’s section.

Other first prize winners were Terry Booker, Gill Crowley, Mike Shambrook, Jean Sykes, Anne Hollis, Diane Booker, John Smith, Mary Carmel Pardi, Roy Phillips, Graham & Sylvia Ebben, Irene Jordan, Gill Henry, Janice Shambrook, Malcolm Paradine, Katharine Horwood, Annabelle Heath, Eva Pendreich, Jenny Pay, Heather Booth, Julia Smith, Alan Thew, John Knight, Ian Watts, David Vincent and Ted Coomber.

The next flower show in Yapton will be the early summer on June 29, with roses and sweet peas to the fore.