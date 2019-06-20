Yapton road closed after serious accident involving a motorcyclist and a lorry

A road in Yapton is currently closed after a serious accident involving a motorcyclist and a lorry.

A Sussex Police spokesman said they were called to Burndell Road, Yapton, at just before 9am following the collision.

The scene of the accident in Burndell Road, Yapton

The ambulance service were also at the scene, and the air ambulance arrived at 9.25am, police said.

The road is currently closed back to The Oystercatcher pub.

A police spokesman could not confirm the condition of the motorcyclist, believed to be male, or the van driver, but did say it was being treated as a serious accident.

At 10.30am, a spokesman for the ambulance service said: "At 9am we sent three cars and an ambulance to a collision between a lorry and motorcyclist at Burndell Road, Yapton. The air ambulance is also in attendance with the patient suffering serious injuries."

They said they 'could not comment on the motorcyclist's condition at present', but that the van driver was treated for a minor arm injury at the scene and was not taken to hospital.