Worthing woman rescued from bedroom fire after her smoke alarm failed to work

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is urging all residents to check their smoke alarms regularly to ensure they do not fall victim to fire.

The warning comes after a woman had to be rescued from her flat after a fire broke out in her bedroom in the early hours of Monday morning.

Despite having a smoke alarm fitted in her property, the device was defective and did not alert her to the fire.

Crews from Worthing Fire Station were called to the fire in a flat at Pilgrims Walk, in Worthing, at 3.31am on Monday.

On arrival, a woman was being rescued by police officers, who were in the area when the call came in. The woman was treated for smoke inhalation and was given first aid and oxygen at the scene by firefighters, before being taken to hospital.

Fire crews wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The first floor bedroom was damaged by the incident.

Incident Commander Darren Wickings said: “Smoke alarms are absolutely vital in alerting people to a fire. On this occasion, the lady had a detector, but it wasn’t working. She was just moments away from being rendered unconscious by the smoke.

“We would always urge everyone to make sure their fire alarm is tested regularly and to contact us if they need any help or advice. The occupier was taken to hospital and an investigation is ongoing.

“We would also like to thank Sussex Police for their swift actions when they arrived at the scene.”