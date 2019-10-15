Worthing woman dies after seafront collision with cyclist: 'She will be missed so much by everyone'

A woman who was involved in a collision with a cyclist in Worthing on Friday (October 11) has sadly died.

Sussex Police said Sandy Burfield, 71, of Grand Parade in Worthing, collided with a cyclist in Marine Parade at 2.50pm on Friday.

Sandy Burfield sadly passed away on Sunday, October 13

She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital to be treated for a serious head injury, police said, but sadly died on Sunday (October 13).

Sandy's family issued a tribute to 'the life and soul of the party' in the aftermath of the tragedy: "Sandy Burfield, mum to Carl and Marc Burfield and to Emma Hansford, had seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

"She was full of love, lived life to the full. She will be missed so much by everyone. She was the life and soul of the party and loved so much by everyone that knew her."

Police said the cyclist involved in the collision was not injured and have asked anyone who saw what happened to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Garston.

On Friday, Marine Parade was closed for several hours from The Steyne to The Royal Arcade while the emergency services worked at the scene.

