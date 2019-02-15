Worthing Wheel planning permission submitted, could open in March

The Worthing Wheel could open as soon as March after planning permission was submitted.

The application, which was submitted on Monday, February 11, outlined the erection of the 46 metre-high observation wheel along the promenade, east of the Beach Inspectors' Office, after being housed in Steyne Gardens last Easter.

The Worthing Wheel could become a permanent fixture in the town

Each of the 36 gondolas will have the capacity to hold six people.

The base will cover an area of 24m x 20m, mostly on the beach. A platform will be supported by a metal bridge, which was used by the operators on previous installations, to prevent the 150,000kg structure from sinking into the shingle.

In the proposal, De-Koning Leisure Group - which would build and operate the wheel, said: "The proposal is to operate the wheel over a nine-month period starting in March 2019 to November and continue operating for nine months of the year for a further two years after that.

"We are proposing to operate the wheel during the peak season no earlier than 10am to no later than 10pm. This operating time would be reduced to around 11am to 8pm during quieter times seven days a week"

The observation wheel 'guarantees a minimum 10-minute experience' with a a 360° view from the top of the wheel on a clear day.

The intended ticket tariffs would be £7 for standard customer, £6 for senior citizens, £5 for children and £20 for family tickets of two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

The proposal also addressed the issues of lights and noise.

It said: "The noise generated by this action is equivalent to that of an electric car running on a tarmac road.

"The proposal does not include the playing of any music or the us of a PA system. The lighting proposed for the wheel is for functional use only and will not be flashing."

The decision on the application will be made at a meeting of the council's Worthing Planning Committee.

