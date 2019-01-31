Worthing warned to expect ‘heavy snow’

As the cold snap continues Worthing has been issued with a warning to expect ‘heavy snow’ this evening (Thursday, January 31).

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning predicting snow and further icy condition could be on the way from about 7pm today.

According to the forecaster there is a 90 per cent chance of ‘heavy snowfall’ from 8pm to 10pm.

A yellow warning for snow and ice stretches until 1pm on Friday (February 1) with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 1°C.

The Met Office said there is a 70 per cent chance of sleet at 7pm which will turn into heavy snow by 8pm.

Littlehampton has also been warned to expect heavy snow at 9pm.

The snow is expected to spread eastwards towards Shoreham where it is expected to snow 9pm until midnight.

Friday will be cold and cloudy with a further possibility of sleet and rain, according to the Met Office.