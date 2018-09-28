Worthing town centre office building evacuated after reports of smoke

An office block in Worthing town centre has been evacuated after reports of smoke coming out of the building.

The Mill Building in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, is cordoned off, and two fire engines and crews are outside the building. The road has been closed off.

Fire crews outside The Mill Building in Chatsworth Road, Worthing

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman: "We were called to a report of smoke issuing from a building in Chatsworth Road at 1.22pm. Two engines sent to the scene. The building has been evacuated and crews are currently investigating."

Staff from the offices have been evacuated and are currently stood on the pavement outside.

Fire crews outside The Mill Building in Chatsworth Road, Worthing

Fire crews outside The Mill Building in Chatsworth Road, Worthing