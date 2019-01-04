Worthing to welcome new pub and eatery on site of historic hotel

Worthing is to receive a new pub and eatery after a brewhouse chain snapped up a historic hotel.

Brewhouse and Kitchen purchased the Beechwood Hall Hotel, in Wykeham Road, last year and plan to refurbish the Grade 2 listed building in 2019.

The Beechwood Hall Hotel in Wykeham Road

A potential opening date of spring this year has been mooted.

The chain's website said visitors can expect 'lots of interesting beer from all round the world, a shiny microbrewery, tasty beer matched food menus and a friendly team of beer experts'.

The opening will make Worthing the 24th location for Brewhouse and Kitchen.

