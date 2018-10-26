Worthing Teville Gate developer pledges planning application 'within six weeks'

The owner of Worthing's Teville Gate is nearly two months behind their latest timetable for submitting long-awaited development plans - but progress is anticipated soon.

Back in June, developer Mosaique said it planned to submit a planning application for a major regeneration project 'by the end of August'. Click here for our story at the time.

The timetable elapsed without comment - but after the Herald requested an update last month, today a spokesman for Mosaique provided an update (Friday, October 26).

Mosaique chief executive Aized Sheikh said: "We anticipate submitting our full planning application within the next six weeks.

"We remain determined to submit a firm, credible and deliverable vision for Station Square. We are continuing to invest the time now to get the final details right, my team and I remain firmly committed to this watershed development for Worthing which I believe will provide for amazing opportunities for young professionals and families to live, work and play."

Buildings, including the multi-storey car park, have been demolished after Worthing Borough Council secured government funding to help push for progress on the site.

The demolition was completed in June.

