Worthing terraced house with two bedrooms close to the town centre

This well-looked-after two bedroom terraced home in Worthing has been lovingly looked after by its current owner.

The property, in Howard Street, is located in close to the town centre and is ideally situated for Worthing’s mainline station which is easily accessible by foot.

Property

Accommodation includes two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom.

The property benefits from being fully double glazed and having a sought-after south-facing rear garden which is mainly paved.

Shops are less than a two-minute walk away with the main town centre, with its array of shops, café and restaurants, being about a ten-minute walk from the property.

Price offers invited £230,000.

Property

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 2 Broadwater Boulevard, Worthing, BN14 8JE.

Telephone 01903 237992 or email: broadwater@jacobs-steel.co.uk

Property