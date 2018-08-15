Worthing Summer Cinema a ‘resounding success’

Plenty of people braved the elements for the first ever Worthing Summer Cinema this weekend (August 10-12).

High winds and rain did not deter the crowds as people flocked to Denton Gardens the town’s first alfresco cinema.

91-year-old Audrey Wells (left) enjoying an ice cream SUS-180814-163526001

Worthing Borough Council declared it a ‘resounding success’ with a range of screenings over the three days, from Diary of a Wimpy Kid to Spielberg’s original summer blockbuster Jaws.

Among the visitors was Worthing mayor Paul Baker, who joined hundreds for The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday evening (August 11).

Council staff also entertained 91-year-old Audrey Wells who was delighted to sit back with an ice cream on a deckchair and watch her favourite film The Jungle Book.

Other visitors sampled freshly-prepared food from a range of local providers, such as The Fish Factory, Jasmines Thai Cuisine and Guiseppes Lite, while the bar was popular throughout.

One of several concession stands at Worthing Summer Cinema SUS-180814-163548001

The weekend had got off to a difficult start as afternoon showings of Horton Hears a Who and Grease had to be cancelled on the Friday amid torrential rain and pounding wind.

A council spokesman said: “We’re pleased that after months of planning hundreds of people flocked to the Worthing Summer Cinema this weekend.

“While we could not do anything about the weather, the general feedback from those who attended was overwhelmingly positive.

“We want to thank all those people that came along throughout the weekend, bringing smiles and enthusiasm by the bucket load - as well as a few brollies - to enjoy the event.

“Unfortunately, due to high winds, two of the films on Friday had to be cancelled. But, for the rest of the weekend, in true British style, the weather failed to dampen anyone’s spirit.

“As with all new events, there are things that we will learn from the experience and we will sit down and assess everything, including whether we bring it back again next year.”

