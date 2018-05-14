Worthing’s St Paul’s Centre gets top marks

Staff at Worthing’s St Paul’s Centre are celebrating getting the highest-possible food hygiene rating.

The centre, in Chapel Road, is a multi-purpose arts venue with events space and popular café that is well used by groups and businesses from across the area.

It was recently awarded a five-out-of-five rating from food hygiene inspectors, who gave it the highest score of ‘very good’ when they visited at the end of April.

Anthony Dickinson, the centre’s general manager, said: “It is not an easy task maintaining a grade II-listed building to modern standards but the tireless efforts of the St Paul’s team have meant we have received a five-out-of-five rating.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded this as hygiene, as well as quality, is fundamental to our service”

Mr Dickinson explained the thriving café was just one of many strings to St Paul’s bow. He said: “St Paul’s is a vital community space, promoting an incredibly eclectic roster of events “

Among the exciting upcoming events at St Paul’s are the half-term Wrestling Spectacular on Thursday, May 31 – click here to read more – and ‘Avalon’, a Glastonbury-style all-day live music festival, which will be held on Saturday, June 23.

Originally opened in 1812 as a chapel, the building later became a parish church known as St Paul’s before facing closure in 1996 due to an unsafe roof.

After many years of redundancy, a trust was formed to take over the building’s lease, successfully raising funds to repair the dilapidated roof. The building was reopened in 2010 as a community centre.

For more information on St Paul’s, including upcoming events, log on to the website stpaulsworthing.co.uk