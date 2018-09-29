Worthing’s Miles for Meso 5k raises awareness of rare cancer

More than 80 people gathered at Worthing’s Steine Gardens last Saturday (September 22) to raise awareness of a rare form of cancer.

Worthing’s Angie Mackrell organised the 5km Miles for Meso run from the Gardens to George 5th Avenue and back in memory of her father, Steve Tuffill, who passed away from mesothelioma in 2017.

Town crier Bob Smytherman with one of the runners SUS-180929-133152001

Mesothelioma is a form of cancer linked to asbestos, where tiny hooked fibres from the toxic material attach themselves to the linings of internal organs, often the lungs and chest wall.

Now in its second year, the run has grown from 30 participants last year to 84, raising almost £2,000 in the process.

“When I started the run last year it was to raise awareness of mesothelioma,” said Angie.

“I noticed no-one really knew what it was, so I thought it was really important because this country still has a lot of places with asbestos.

Joint 3rd place finisher Louise Burry SUS-180929-133203001

“Although it is too late for my dad, I want to help other families.”

Proceeds from the run will go towards the Mavis Nye Foundation, a charity run by mesothelioma sufferer Mavis Nye, who tours the world educating people on the disease. Mavis is planning to join next year’s event.

Miles for Meso brought together runners of all ages, with 67-year-old Maggie Keevil completing the course in a very respectable 38 minutes.

Town crier Bob Smytherman was on hand to start the race, which also enjoyed support from Worthing’s Foxy Ladies running group.

Joint 3rd place finisher Leah Simms SUS-180929-133214001

Angie said: “The atmosphere was encouraging and you could feel the love and support everyone had for eachother.

“We had a lot of runners, some joggers/walkers and a couple of walkers. I have a couple of exciting things to plan for next year’s event and I hope to have over 100 participants.”

Angie has written a book – American Teabag: Memoir of 2016-2018 – about the struggle of her father being ill in America while Angie lived in England. It is due to be published in time for Christmas.

Runners for next year can sign up here: www.facebook.com/events/475953732923721/?ti=cl

Female's 2nd place finisher, Jane Bollam SUS-180929-133224001

Podium finishers, with their respective times, were as follows:

Men

1st: Archie Towse 23 minutes 57 seconds

2nd: Martin Mackrell 25 minutes 55 seconds

3rd: Sam Goddard 25 minutes 49 seconds

Women

Fastest female Corina Costandin SUS-180929-133235001

1st: Corina Costandin 27 minutes 27 seconds

2nd: Jane Bollam 27 minutes 40 seconds

Tied 3rd: Louise Burry and Leah Simms 27 minutes 44 seconds