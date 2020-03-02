Worthing’s Barclays bank closed following Greenpeace protest

The Worthing branch of Barclays is closed following a protest by Greenpeace activists this morning.

Signs on the glass doors of the bank in Chapel Road announce that the bank is closed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

Barclays bank in Worthing this morning

“We will open as soon as possible,” the sign reads. “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.”

According to Greenpeace, activists disabled the doors this morning, preventing staff from entering in order to demand that Barclays – which they say is ‘the biggest funder of fossil fuels among European banks’ – stop propping up oil, gas and coal companies and channel funding into renewable energy.

This was part of an action which saw 100 branches targeted, in locations including Goring and Southwick.

Morten Thaysen, climate finance campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said: “Barclays must stop funding the climate emergency, that’s why we’ve taken action today.

“From floods to bushfires and record heat in Antarctica, the impacts of this crisis are staring us in the face.

“Yet Barclays keeps pumping billions into fossil fuel companies at exactly the time we need to stop backing these polluting businesses.

“Banks are just as responsible for the climate emergency as the fossil fuel companies they fund, yet they’ve escaped scrutiny for years.

“We’ve shut down branches across the country to shine a spotlight on Barclays’ role in bankrolling this emergency.

“It’s time Barclays pulled the plug and backed away from funding fossil fuels for good.”

Its is not yet clear when the bank will be reopened.

Barclays has been approached for a comment.

