Emergency services have closed a residential road in Worthing after a car collided with a pedestrian.

Queen Street has been closed in both directions after a car collided with a 13-year-old boy shortly before 4pm this afternoon (January 13).

Emergency services in Queen Street, Worthing

Sussex Police said the South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and the child was being treated for a leg injury.

Heavy traffic has been reported along Broadwater Road in both directions after Sussex Police closed the road.

