A road in Worthing is blocked due to a collision.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the collision between a van and a car in St Andrew's Road and Terringes Avenue, Worthing, at 11.57am.

The emergency services are dealing with a collision in St Andrew's Road and Terringes Avenue, Worthing

It sent one fire engine from Worthing Fire Station and a heavy rescue tender.

When they arrived, firefighters found there were no people trapped but made the scene safe.

The ambulance service and police are also at the scene.

The emergency services are dealing with a collision in St Andrew's Road and Terringes Avenue, Worthing