Worthing restaurant hosts fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House hospice

A newly opened restaurant in Worthing hosted a charity evening which raised hundreds for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Rajpooth, a new Indian restaurant in Brighton Road, raised £560 for the charity at the successful event

Rajpooth restaurant in Worthing hosted a charity fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House

Afzal Choudhury, manager of Rajpooth, said: “This has been an exhilarating experience and the monies raised with the support of all our guests will be used to help improve the lives of vulnerable children and young adults.”

Afzal gave his thanks to Aisha Choudhury, lawyer at Bennett Oakley Solicitors, Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, and Khaled Aklak for all their help and support.

Aisha co-hosted the event and helped raise an additional sum of £270 which was made up of raffle tickets sales and donations made by her and her colleagues at Bennett Oakley.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, Chestnut Tree House community fundraiser, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Rajpooth Restaurant Worthing for choosing to support us in this special way, and the money they have raised will help us to continue helping local children and their families.

“On behalf of everyone at Chestnut Tree House, I would like to say thank you. We need to raise a staggering £6,850 every day to provide all our specialist care services, so people choosing to support us is invaluable.”

