Worthing promenade plays host to a dramatic sunset in these stunning pictures

Summer may be winding down and the nights are drawing in, but there are still spectacular views to be found around Worthing.

Local photographer Eddie Mitchell captured these stunning pictures of the sunset over Worthing promenade last night.

Last night's glorious sunset over Worthing promenade. Pic: Eddie Mitchell SUS-180929-152818001

The silhouettes of the lamps in front of the dying sun make for a dramatic scene.

