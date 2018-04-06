Worthing Pride tickets set to go on sale

The organisers of Worthing Pride have introduced a charge for the main event to make sure the inaugural celebration is one to be proud of.

Taking place on Saturday, July 14, there will be a parade along Worthing seafront, starting at 1pm from opposite The Burlington Hotel in Marine Parade, Worthing, leading into an afternoon and evening of live entertainment at Beach House Grounds in Brighton Road, from 2pm to 10pm.

The pride committee decided to charge for entry to the main arena in Beach House Grounds to help fund the event, which needs £20,000 to take place. The procession will remain free.

The tickets will go on sale on Saturday via worthingpride.co.uk and seetickets.co.uk.

Organiser Josie Kelly said: “Worthing’s first Pride is fast approaching, and we are getting very excited at what is going to be an amazing and fun-packed day celebrating the diversity of Worthing and the surrounding area.

“As part of our responsibility of putting on a well organised and safe event for all those attending, it has become necessary to make Worthing Pride a ticketed event for those wishing to gain entry to the main event arena.

“The great news is that the cost of a ticket is just £3.50, which covers the cost of operating the ticketing system itself, but will also help fund the cost of putting on Worthing Pride with any remaining monies being passed to our two very deserving charities we are supporting, Coastal West Sussex Mind and AllSorts Youth Project.”

Entertainment in the main arena will include Miss Disney, drag queen Spice, who will be the ‘hostess with the mostess’, and entertainers Miss Jason, Jason Lee Howlett, Sally Vate, Allan Jay. Click here to see some of the lineup perform at the launch event.

There will also be food from Brighton-based hog roast experts Mr Delicious and the Proto restaurant group, which includes Worthing restaurants The Fat Greek Taverna and The Fish Factory. Bars, including a cocktail bar, will be provided by the event’s main sponsor The Cow Shed.

To take part in the pride parade, you will need to register on the Worthing Pride or See Tickets websites for free, so organisers have an idea of numbers.

The committee are still looking for businesses to sponsor the event, with Leaders estate agents in Worthing among sponsors and South Downs Leisure helping to advertise the event. Business interested in sponsoring Worthing Pride can email info@worthingpride.co.uk.