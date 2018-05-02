Worthing nursing home ‘requires improvement’

A Worthing home has been told to improve.

Baytrees Nursing Home in Highfield Road has been rated ‘requires improvement’ overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), but ‘good’ for caring and responsiveness.

Following unannounced inspections on January 9 and 11, the CQC report, published on April 20, found that training to better understand the Mental Capacity Act, identified as needed from a previous inspection in 2016, had been delayed, but staff completed this following the inspection. “Care plans were inconsistent in the information provided in relation to consent and lacked clarity,” it states.

“However, people told us that staff did consult them in decisions and sought their consent appropriately.

“Not all staff had completed training as needed to ensure they had the skills and knowledge needed to undertake their roles and responsibilities.”

It found: “Medicines were not always managed safely.

“A blister pack was left loose in a locked cabinet with no means of identifying who the tablets belonged to.”

However, it said: “People said they were happy living at Baytrees Nursing Home and spoke positively about the registered manager.

“People were asked for their feedback about the service through surveys and at residents’ meetings.”

“Care records provided detailed information about people’s care and support needs. People said they felt safe living at the home.

“Their risks were identified and assessed safely.”