Worthing mum’s hunt for Elvis impersonator saviour ends in startling discovery

A mother’s search for an anonymous Elvis impersonator who helped her stranded son has ended in a remarkable coincidence.

Debbie Baker said her 16-year-old son, Max, was riding his motorbike near Asda in Ferring last Wednesday (September 19) when the chain snapped, leaving him with an hour’s walk in the dark home to West Worthing.

But an anonymous good Samaritan who spotted Max stopped and, after returning home to collect his van, picked him up and took him home.

He did not leave his name or contact details – other than revealing he was an Elvis impersonator.

“It took him 20 minutes to get the van so Max went to a cash point to get money for petrol but the man wouldn’t take it,” Debbie said.

Debbie posted the story on several community Facebook pages in a bid to find the unknown benefactor. She also tried to contact other Elvis impersonators before the mystery was eventually solved.

The Facebook community rallied around and, hours later, it was discovered that Max’s saviour was closer to home than they realised.

Recognising the description in the Herald’s story on Friday (September 21), the mother of the man, Pat Greenaway, commented on the Herald’s Facebook page with ‘Hi everyone, proud to say it’s my son, Dave Greenaway’.

Debbie got in touch with Dave, who revealed he had previously cared for a man she now looked after.

She later realised a picture of Dave was in the living room of the man she cared for.

“It’s just so bizarre, he had been watching me from the mantelpiece the whole time,” she said.

“I can’t help feeling that (the man’s) mum is looking down. People recognised his description from the story and tagged him on Facebook. I can’t believe it.”

Dave Greenaway was approached for comment but had not responded by the time the Herald went to press. Debbie said she was delighted to get the chance to thank him and, after contacting him online, hoped to meet him soon.

“I thought I’d post it on the Facebook pages because you don’t hear many good things on them,” she said. “My son was just a lad on his 50cc bike but it was nice the bigger boys could look out for him. It was such a nice gesture – I wanted to thank him, even if it was just a small token.”

