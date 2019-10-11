Worthing Marine Parade incident: Woman in her 70s suffers serious head injury after cyclist collision

A woman in her 70s has suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a cyclist in Worthing this afternoon (October 11).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the pedestrian collided with a cyclist at 2.50pm this afternoon in Marine Parade.

The air ambulance in Marine Parade

The seafront road was closed from The Steyne to The Royal Arcade as emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended.

The woman was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, police said, while the cyclist was not reported to have been injured.

Anyone who was what happened can contact the police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting Operation Garston.

