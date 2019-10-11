Worthing Marine Parade emergency incident: Traffic gridlocked after collision on seafront

Worthing's roads have ground to a halt this afternoon (October 11) after an emergency incident on the seafront.

Marine Parade was closed at around 3.15pm by police, as the air ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended an incident.

Air ambulance in Marine Parade, Worthing. Pic: Juliette Copland

Sussex Police confirmed a woman in her 70s suffered a serious head injury after colliding with a cyclist at around 2.50pm.

Traffic is queuing westbound along the A259 from Steyne Gardens as far down as Western Road in East Worthing.

Congestion continues along North Street, High Street, Lyndhurst Road and surrounding side roads as drivers attempt to avoid the main blockages.

Motorists are backed up all through the town centre.

Marine Parade has been closed from The Steyne to The Royal Arcade.

See pictures from the scene here: Worthing Marine Parade emergency incident: Pictures from the scene as the air ambulance lands