Worthing manager fined for parking on his own land

The manager of a car parts store in Worthing said he feels bullied after being fined for parking on private land owned by the store.

Keith Hill, branch manager at National Tyres and Autocare in New Street, Worthing, said he has been parking on the tarmac-free strip of land infront of the store for the last 15 years without a problem.

With the parked car

But, about three weeks ago, he said that ‘all of a sudden something changed’ and he and his staff have started being issued fines.

Mr Hill said he was very careful that he never blocked the pavement for pedestrians.

“There’s no obstruction, people can walk past freely,” he said.

But last Thursday he was fined for parking as usual at the site.

Mr Hill said he is careful to leave the pavement unobstructed

“We are just trying to run a business,” he said.

“I’ve had staff members leave over it, it’s getting too expensive to park.

“I’ve been down to the council and they’ve told me there’s nothing they can do.

“I feel quite bullied by the traffic wardens.”

A spokesman from Worthing Borough Council said: “The Civil Enforcement Officers are permitted to issue Penalty Charge Notices to vehicles parking in this way, whilst the land may be private, the yellow line restrictions apply from the centre of the road to the building line.

“In this case there is also no dropped kerb for the vehicle to access or park on the pavement.

“A Court of Appeal decision has held as long as the public has a right of passage over the land then the highway restriction applies.”

SEE MORE: Man on Worthing pier ‘chases and tries to grab’ girls, aged 13

‘We have lost everything’ – Worthing family’s belongings still trapped in flat after Rectory Road fire

New beach huts planned for Worthing seafront