Worthing house fire being treated as arson by police

A house fire in Worthing is being treated as arson by the police.

Fire crews spent almost two hours putting out the fire at a house in Highclere Way, Worthing, in the early hours of this morning. Click here for the original report.

The house in Highclere Way, Durrington, was cordoned off after the fire

And now, Sussex Police confirmed the fire was believed to be arson.

A spokesman said: “Police are investigating a fire that occurred in Highclere Way, Worthing in the early hours of Thursday (December 20).

“Damage was caused to internal rooms and sofas but no-one was injured. It is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Anyone with information or saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police online quoting serial 49 of 20/12.”

Just before 1am, the fire service received a call from a member of the public to say smoke was issuing from a house in Highclere Way, Durrington.

A spokesman for the fire service said two fire engines were sent to the scene where it was established nobody was inside the property.

Speaking this morning, the spokesman added: “It is a two-storey building and the fire was on the ground floor.

“We have not been told the extent of the damage but I can confirm there were no injuries.”

An investigating officer returned to the scene later today to investigate the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

The spokesman said crews used two breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel and a covering jet to put it out.

The final appliance left the scene at 2.57am but an eyewitness said a police car remained outside the property for several hours afterwards.