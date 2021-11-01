Multiple fire crews were called just after 6.10am to Ardington Hotel in Steyne Gardens.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Lancing, Littlehampton and Worthing were sent, as well as appliances from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

“On arrival there was a fire involving the air conditioning unit and the hotel staff had carried out a full evacuation of the premise.

Multiple fire crews were called to Ardington Hotel in Steyne Gardens. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Crews used one jet and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties and crews left the scene at 7.02am.”