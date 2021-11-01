Worthing hotel fire - Here is everything we know so far
A hotel in Worthing was evacuated after a fire broke out this morning (Monday, November 1).
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:13 am
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:14 am
Multiple fire crews were called just after 6.10am to Ardington Hotel in Steyne Gardens.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Lancing, Littlehampton and Worthing were sent, as well as appliances from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
“On arrival there was a fire involving the air conditioning unit and the hotel staff had carried out a full evacuation of the premise.
“Crews used one jet and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
“There were no casualties and crews left the scene at 7.02am.”
Click here to see more pictures from the scene