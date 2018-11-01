Worthing home with good choice of schools nearby

From time to time properties come to the market that you know will sell on the very first viewing.

This property, in Vancouver Road, Worthing, has been meticulously maintained after by the current owner meaning you can simply unpack and start enjoying your lovely new home.

Property

Even if you plan to change the internal decoration to your own taste, you can do so in the knowledge that you can live comfortably in this well-looked-after abode while you do so.

The bright and airy lounge offers a haven for you and your family to relax in the evenings.

Modern day living is all about open rooms and this house does not disappoint.

The dining area with space for a generous table is adjacent to the kitchen and provides a great place for you to help your youngsters with their homework while you prepare the dinner.

Property

If you are planning something a little more formal then this is the ideal room to host a get together.

The kitchen is well laid out with plenty of worktop space for preparing a meal while you can still remain part of the conversation.

The first floor comprises three bedrooms, all three benefiting from built-in or fitted storage/wardrobe space.

All three bedrooms are serviced by a family bathroom.

Outside you will find a well-proportioned rear garden with various areas for setting up your garden furniture, so why not enjoy a meal alfresco style when the summer returns.

There is also plenty of space for your children or grandchildren to run around and let off some steam.

The property is also serviced by off-road parking for multiple vehicles and a garage too.

The location here is ever so convenient.

If you are a family, there is a good choice of schools in the area and plenty of open spaces and parks to occupy your weekends.

For the weekly shop, Tesco can be found close by and there is even a shortcut for you to walk through to pick up your midweek essentials.

Price offers over £300,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk