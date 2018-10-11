Worthing home in converted stables dating back to 18th century

This beautiful three bedroom detached house is situated in the popular Broadwater area of Worthing and within walking distance to shops and amenities.

The property, in Grove Lodge Cottages, is part of converted stables which were built around the 1800s and offers lots of character and charm.

Three bedroom home in Worthing

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, modern kitchen, large dining room, converted study, loft room and cloakroom/WC.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, an en-suite shower room and a bathroom.

Outside, there is a garage and off-road parking, while the rear garden is mainly laid to paving.

The property is ideally located for Worthing town centre and seafront which is a 15 to 20-minute walk away.

Worthing mainline station is also less than a ten-minute walk while bus routes are nearby along with easy access to the A24 and A27.

Price £385,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 228 Findon Road, Findon Valley, Worthing, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 873999 or email: findon@jacobs-steel.co.uk