Worthing guest house owners raise hundreds for Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

Guest house owners in Worthing baked cakes of all shapes and sizes in support of Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Hosted by Cathy at the Baltimore Guest House in Brighton Road, Worthing, the coffee morning took place yesterday and raised more than £600 for the cancer support charity.

Cakes of all shapes and sizes were sold at the Baltimore Guest House coffee morning

Cathy was helped by Colin, Sarah and Alison Huckwell at the Moorings, Chris and Linda Filmer-Fankey at Glenhill, Linda and Mark Gaine at Heenefields, and Sarah Blake at High Beach.

Prizes had been donated by businesses, which helped to support a raffle and tombola for visitors to get involved with.

Organisers said the cream teas were a great success, and the variety of cakes all went well with tea and coffee.

They hope to make this into an annual event they take part in, with Sarah at High Beach planning to be the host next year.

Today is the official day for Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning 2018, with plenty of people across the country baking or buying cakes to raise funds for the charity.

