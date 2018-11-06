Worthing fireworks in pictures: thousands flock to seafront for Bonfire Night celebrations

Thousands of people were treated to a spectacular fireworks display on Worthing seafront last night (Monday, November 5).

Worthing Lions hosted the now annual event, with support from Worthing Town Centre Initiative which fully funded the fireworks display.

Worthing fireworks. Pictures by Kate Shemilt

Crowds gathered to watch the display, with fireworks set off on the end of Worthing Pier.

But it was not just the fireworks which drew people into town this year.

Entertainment included a funfair along the seafront and in Montague Place, a samba band and dancers added to the occasion, with food stalls in Chapel Road and Montague Place.

After the event, the Lions appealed for donations to support its various causes.

The group said on its website: “If you enjoyed our event please click the donate button and give some money. All donations go to good causes – not to pay for the fireworks.”

Click here for more information.

Check out our video gallery above for pictures from the event, taken by Kate Shemilt.