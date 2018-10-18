Worthing FC hosts First World War-themed football match in battle of the sexes

An Edwardian-themed football match has raised more than £1,700 for disabled veterans.

On Sunday (October 14), Worthing FC hosted A Grand Football Match in a mirror image of a match held 100 years ago between Worthing Ladies and wounded First World War veterans from Grange Auxiliary Hospital.

This time around, the University of Sussex ladies’ team faced serving members of The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, with the soldiers coming out on top 9-7.

Chairman of Worthing FC, Pete Stone, said: “The message of ‘Lest We Forget’ is a very important one and we are privileged to be able to play our part in remembering such an historic event in our town, and to contribute to a very worthy cause such as Care for Veterans.”

This year marks 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Spectators and competitors dressed in period costumes, supported by Lancing Brass Band and 1066 Pipes and Drums marching band to maintain the Edwardian theme.

All money raised was donated to Care for Veterans.

Christine Gillott, fundraising officer at Care for Veterans, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came to watch the match, despite the horrible weather. Special thanks to Ruth Sinclair and everyone who helped at the event, and of course, to the players, who put on an incredibly entertaining match.

“Also to our sponsors Sandell and Sons, Michael Jones and Company, and the Lest We Forget Association. Thanks to all of their support, and that of Worthing FC, we raised £1,713, which is vital revenue for the care and rehabilitation of our disabled veterans.”

Care for Veterans celebrates its own centenary next year, as the charity was established back in 1919 to care for those returning from the First World War with life-changing disabilities.

Since then, the charity has provided long-term nursing care, rehabilitation, respite and award-winning end of life care to disabled ex-servicemen and women from the RAF, Army, Royal Navy and auxiliary services.

