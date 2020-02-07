Worthing fan given banning order after assaulting steward during Brighton and Hove Albion game

A Worthing man is one of two football fans who has been banned from attending any match in the country for three years, following offences committed at the Amex Stadium last month.

Thomas Carter and John McAuliffe each received a three-year football banning order when they appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 6 February, police said.

The ban prohibits them from attending any football match in the UK during this time, and includes a number of other regulations they must abide by.

Failing to do so could result in imprisonment.

It follows two separate incidents during Brighton and Hove Albion’s home game against Aston Villa on Saturday 18 January.

Carter, 28, a gas fitter, of Coleridge Close, Goring, was charged with assaulting a club steward by beating, police said.

The steward received medical attention for minor injuries.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, confirmed police.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim, £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

McAuliffe, 51, a carpenter, of The Ridgeway, New End, Redditch, Worcestershire, was charged under the Football Offences Act with setting off a flare, police said.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £230, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

PC Darren Balkham, Sussex Police football officer, said: “This sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable anywhere in Sussex, let alone at a sporting event where tens of thousands of people – including families with young children – come to enjoy a day out.

“We work closely with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club to prevent and detect incidents of criminal behaviour, and anyone caught committing such offences will be dealt with robustly – not just by magistrates, but by the club too.

“We are also encouraged by the early reporting of incidents by fellow fans in the stadium, which clearly shows they won’t tolerate this sort of behaviour either.”

