Worthing cinema reveals its top grossing movie ever

Worthing film audiences love a movie with music! The Mamma Mia sequel has become the town’s Connaught Cinema’s greatest ever selling film.

Last week Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again officially became the busiest film in the history of the cinema.

The previous film to take the number one spot, was the original Mamma Mia screened ten years ago, followed by 2018’s goliath musical The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman as circus ringmaster P.T Barnum.

The latest instalment added the likes of Lily James and Cher to the already stellar cast, and it’s clear the family friendly film captured the hearts of its audiences this summer, as it now enters its ninth consecutive week of screening in the UK.

The news comes shortly after the Connaught Cinema was announced as having the third best sales in the UK for their Royal Opera House 2017/2018 Screen Arts season, and more recently the cinema was awarded the title of ‘Best Indie Cinema Team’ at the annual More2Screen Awards for Tremendous Achievement.

Film and Campaigns Manager James Tully said: “There’s no denying the popularity of Abba in Worthing! We were absolutely delighted to see so many customers enjoying the feel-good musical this summer. It’s great that people are still coming to the cinema and enjoying films with fellow audience members. We try to play as varied a selection of films as often as possible to cater for everybody’s tastes, but it’s clear that musicals are proving to be the most popular! Roll on Mamma Mia 3...”

Fans of the franchise will be thrilled to learn that on Sunday (September 16), there will be two special sing-a-long screenings at the Connaught Cinema at 10.30am and 3.15pm, with more to follow in the near future.

Worthing Theatres also welcome the stunning live ABBA tribute Thank You For The Music to the Pavilion Theatre for some pre-Christmas partying on Friday December 21.

To book tickets and find out more about upcoming films at the Connaught Cinema, visit worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206 206.

