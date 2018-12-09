Worthing charity Care for Veterans beats fundraising total at annual Christmas bazaar

There is plenty to celebrate at Care for Veterans over the festive period, as its annual Christmas Bazaar smashed last year’s fundraising total.

Hundreds of visitors browsed the attractions and stall last Saturday (December 5), raising more than £5,000 for the Worthing-based charity.

Santa in his grotto at Care for Veterans' Christmas Bazaar

There was mulled wine and mince pies to enjoy while listening to carols sung by the Care for Veterans choir.

Children won lots of prizes on the toy tombola, visited Santa in his grotto, and soldiers from the 12th Regiment Royal Artillery helped to sell real Christmas trees.

Elizabeth Baxter, head of fundraising, said: “The money raised will go to fund vital care and rehabilitation therapies for our veterans, for example physiotherapy to help keep them as mobile and independent as possible.

“This incredible amount of money will be very well spent on those in our care this festive season, and we send our gratitude to all who made his possible.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to all who supported our Christmas Bazaar and helped us raise these vital funds for the charity and our veterans. Thanks to all who came along and joined in the fun of the event; to our hard-working volunteers who helped on the day; to the stall holders and cake bakers; and to Santa and our choir, who made this an especially enjoyable and seasonal event.”

