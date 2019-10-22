Worthing car fire: Three arrested on suspicion of arson

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a car fire in Worthing, police confirmed.

Police and firefighters were called after a silver Vauxhall Zafira was reported to be damaged and alight in Anglesea Street, Worthing, around 11.20pm on Wednesday, October 9, a spokesman said.

A 21-year-old man from Canterbury in Kent, a 23-year-old man from Worthing and a 22-year-old man from Goring have been arrested on suspicion of arson, confirmed police.

They have been bailed until 8 November pending further enquiries.

The spokesman said: "Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash cam or CCTV which may have captured the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1687 of 09/10."

