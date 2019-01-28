Worthing business raises more than £2,000 for Sussex charity

Team members from a Worthing business are celebrating after managing to raise more than £2,400 for Sussex Cancer Fund.

Consortium Business Solutions is a small team and each member of staff took on a personal challenge and between them they ran, rowed, swam and cycled 336km. They also held a pub quiz and hosted a company bake-off.

Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate'Consortium staff shoot - From l to r David Kemp, Kat Boness, Lara Squires, Joanna Godden and Ophelia Stevenson

The Sussex Cancer Fund was established in 1981 to work with the NHS to create new and improved facilities providing cancer care for Sussex.

Unlike many charities, costs are exceptionally low with only a very small percentage spent on administration, almost all money donated is spent directly to benefit cancer patients in Sussex.

In addition to the fundraising all of the team are business ambassadors for the charity, which means they help to raise Sussex Cancer Fund’s profile by talking about the charity at business events.

Lara Squires, director, said: “Being such a small team, we knew it would be tough to raise a lot of funds, but the team all rose to their individual challenges. It just shows what you can do, and even small firms can make a big difference.”

