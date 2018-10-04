Worthing and Littlehampton students speak to 'really nice' Prince Harry and Meghan

Students from Worthing and Littlehampton got the chance of a lifetime to meet Prince Harry and Meghan yesterday at their visit to the University of Chichester.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle charmed staff and students when they went to the University of Chichester's Bognor Regis campus to open its new £35million Tech Park.

It was the royal couple's first visit to the county after becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year. Click here for the complete coverage of their day.

Sean Lack, 18, is a first-year 3D animation and VFX student from Littlehampton. He was among students who met the prince and Meghan on their visit to the animation studio.

Sean Lack, 18

He said: "They were just looking at our work, asking questions about what we are doing, if we enjoy it and what we want to do in the future.

"We were only on our second lesson so it was mainly showing them what we've done so far.

"They are both really nice - really interested - and they took the time to speak to everyone."

Kieron Burgess, 29, is from Worthing. The mature student is in his foundation year of mechanical engineering, and was in the class that watched the royal couple do an experiment involving putting plastic under stress.

Kieron Burgess, 29

He was impressed by their manners. He said: "When they walked in, they were very polite. Harry was very nice."

