Worthing and Adur roads named among worst for congestion in the South East

Stretches of the A24 and A27 are among the ten most congested in the South East, according to a new study.

Insurer Go Compare collected and analysed data from the Department for Transport to uncover which roads drivers should avoid if they are in a hurry.

The westbound A27 between the Adur flyover and the Manor roundabout in Lancing was found to be the third-worst congestion hotspot, with just 41.2 per cent of journeys completed on time.

The only stretches of road that were worse for congestion, according to the report, were on the A404(M) in Berkshire, with 36.7 per cent of journeys completed on time, and the M3 approaching the M25, with 41.1 per cent of journeys completed on time.

The A24 in both directions between the Grove Lodge and Offington roundabouts in Worthing featured at 8 and 10.

There was no mention in the top-20 of other local traffic hotspots, such as the A27 at Arundel and Lyons Farm.

For more details, visit www.gocompare.com/motoring/highways-to-hell