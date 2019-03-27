Worthing Ambulance Station: Firefighters attend after gas pipe damaged by ‘third party’

Firefighters are responding to an ongoing incident at Worthing Ambulance Station.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a gas leak in Yeoman Road, Durrington, at 11.08am this morning (March 27).

W13C Worthing ambulance station evacuated SUS-190327-124945001

Two engines from Worthing worked at the scene and the premises were evacuated, said the spokesman.

Crews worked to ventilate the area, the spokesman said, and a safety briefing was given to contractors at the scene while crews awaited the arrival of the gas board.

Fire crews left at 12.08pm, the spokesman added.

A spokesman for Southern Gas Networks confirmed engineers were called to Worthing Ambulance Service after a gas service pipe was damaged by a ‘third party’.

W13C Worthing ambulance station evacuated SUS-190327-124859001

Repairs have been completed, the spokesman said.

W13C Worthing ambulance station evacuated SUS-190327-124911001

W13C Worthing ambulance station evacuated SUS-190327-124923001

W13C Worthing ambulance station evacuated SUS-190327-124847001