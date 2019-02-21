Worthing A27 collision: Three people assisted from vehicles by crews

Firefighters assisted three people from two vehicles following a collision on the A27 in Worthing this afternoon.

Three vehicles collided on the A27 westbound between Busticle Lane and Lyons Farm at 12.25pm, the fire service confirmed.

Emergency services at the scene

A spokesman said: “Two engines and a heavy rescue vehicle were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews worked to assist three people from two of the vehicles, and they were handed into the care of SECAmb.”

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

The road was partially closed following the collision, causing delays.

Crews made the roadway safe and left the scene at 1.29pm, the fire service confirmed.

All lanes have now been reopened.

